ORANGEBURG, S.C. — There's a national champion in Orangeburg and his name is Tyrell Richard.

But while school is on spring break. Tyrell is back at work practicing on his form and speed.

Over the weekend he won the 400 meter Indoor National Championship with a record time of 44.82 seconds. That is top time in the nation.

"This means everything to me. Small time schools make big things," Tyrell said.

He said he good feeling going into the finals in Birmingham, AL.

"I came in knowing I was going to do something really good. I came in knowing 44 (seconds). On the last straightaway I heard the crowd going wild. What was going through my mind is he's going to pass me but luckily I stayed strong and won the race."

Winning the national championship reminded him of how far he has come.

"I came from a 1A school-Carvers Bay High School. We had a concrete track. We put on spikes just because. Then coming here, it's another small school."

The senior out of Georgetown, SC believes his win wasn't a shock at all.

"I didn't shock them because I'm not talented. I shocked them because I'm not from a big school and it's not well known."

Thanks to Tyrell South Carolina State is known now.

But Tyrell didn't always know he would be running track. He played football and ran track his first couple of years at SC State and even last year when he achieved All-American Status he was still torn.

"I already had an internship going into the championships. I didn't practice much. I had class conflicts Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays so I wasn't practicing too much then. I was just iffy about it. I already had a job lined up, making some money and after that came back to school and I'm getting all this hype about me saying I can be really big. So this year I decided to take it fully seriously."

Now he's winning national titles. Tyrell is following right behind former Bulldog Demek Kemp. He won the USA Track and Field Indoor Title in the 60 meter dash in 6 point 55 seconds a couple of weeks go. Both are putting SC State on the map in the world of track and field with the outdoor season right around the corner.

"Two national champions in a span of three weeks. I think that takes our program to the next level," South Carolina State track and field head coach Tim Langford said. Tim has been the head coach at SC State for six years.

"I think we get exposure that the university couldn't get marketing wise. We've been on television two separate times to showcase our athletes and I think that's important for the institution, it's important for the program, it's important for Historically Black Colleges and Universities all across the country. We can get it done that's what it says."

Next up for Tyrell and the Bulldogs is the outdoor season which begins this weekend at Charleston Southern.