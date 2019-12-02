A 12-game schedule with six home games highlight the 2019 South Carolina State football schedule as head coach Buddy Pough will be kicking off his 18th season as the head coach of his alma mater. He needs just four wins to become the program's all-time winningest coach.

The Bulldogs open the year at home August 31 when they host Wofford before travelling up I-26 to take on Presbyterian College.

That game is followed by a contest against the only FBS opponent on the schedule. The Bulldogs travel to Tampa on September 14 to take on Charlie Strong and the South Florida Bulls. Strong and S.C. State head coach Buddy Pough were both on the Lou Holtz staff at USC.

The Bulldogs return home the following Saturday to host Miles College.

After a bye week, S.C. State returns to action on October 5 In Dover, Delaware to face Delaware State. That is followed by home games against Florida A&M on October 12 and a Homecoming game on October 19 against Morgan State.

On October 26, the Bulldogs are back on the road to face Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach Florida before a showdown with defending MEAC champion and two-time defending Celebration Bowl champion North Carolina A&T on November 2. The final home game is Nov. 9 against Howard. The regular season concludes with games at North Carolina Central on November 9 and Norfolk State on November 16.