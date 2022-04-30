SC State Star Decobie Durant has a new home

WATCH - It would have been hard for @SCState_Fb to win the Celebration Bowl without the @MEACSports DPOY Decobie Durant (@One4_era ) !



Ahead of the #NFLDraft , Durant told me he's ready to be a playmaker for an NFL Team.



"I'm destined for this." @WLTX @SCSTATE1896 pic.twitter.com/qfhxr5pqHE