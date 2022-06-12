SC State star Shaq Davis declares for the NFL Draft

The 2021 Celebration Bowl offensive MVP totaled 45 catches for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Shaq Davis will be taking his talents to the NFL in the spring.

The junior wide receiver is forgoing his senior year and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Thank you SC State and everyone who has supported me throughout my collegiate playing years❤️. #UnoOut #LLVel 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/v6u8MFTqzj — $haqFu🤟🏾 (@shaqdavis_1) December 5, 2022

Davis is coming off his best season, which saw him set career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He totaled 45 catches for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

A Summerville native, Davis became a household name in 2021 after catching three touchdown passes in SC State's win in the Celebration Bowl against Jackson State.

Davis finishes his bulldog career with 128 receptions for 2,607 yards and 29 touchdowns.