Former USC quarterback Todd Ellis and former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller played at a high level at their respective colleges and now those two will receive the Palmetto State's highest athletic honor.

Ellis and Spiller will headline the 2020 class of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ellis finished his career at the University of South Carolina as the all-time leading passer and winningest quarterback in Gamecock history. He rewrote the school’s passing records where he established more than 20 school passing marks while throwing for 9,953 yards. He ranks second in wins by a starting quarterback with 24 and is one of only two quarterbacks in school history to lead the team in passing yards in four-consecutive seasons. A three-time team MVP, he led USC to the 1987 Gator Bowl and 1988 Liberty Bowl. He led the 1987 squad that finished No. 15 in the final national polls.

Spiller was recognized as a unanimous All-American (2009) after being named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year. For his career, Spiller rushed for 3,547 yards and 51 touchdowns (32 rushing, 11 receiving, 8 special teams). Drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the ninth overall pick in the 2010 draft he also played for the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, and made the 2012 Pro Bowl while playing for the Bills. For his professional career, Spiller rushed for 3,451 yards and 12 touchdowns, and collected 1,484 yards receiving with 9 scores. He continues to hold the ACC record for career all-purpose running yards with 7,588, the fourth-highest total in NCAA history, which led to his his jersey number 28 being retired in 2010.

Also being enshrined are Limestone coach Gaylord Perry, Hilton Head infielder Dan Driessen, USC pitcher Ed Lynch, SC State basketball scorer Roberta Williams and Columbia defensive end Peter Boulware. Boulware is a former Spring Valley standout who had an All-American career at Florida State. During a nine-year NFL career, Boulware won a Super Bowl in 2000 with the Baltimore Ravens.

The seven individuals will be inducted on Monday, May 11 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.