South Carolina Football Hall of Fame inducts new members

The all-time winningest coach at Florida and South Carolina is inducted into the South Carolna Football Hall of Fame along with S.C. State great Robert Porcher.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame added more star power to its directory as its newest class included the HBC and a former South Carolina State All-American Robert Porcher.

The new groupof inductees was from the Class of 2020 but the men had to wait a year to be inducted after last year's event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Steve Spurrier, the all-time winningest coach at South Carolina and Florida, was inducted into the SCFHOF. A College Football Hall of Famer as a player and a coach. He reminisced about 2004 when after his brief stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Washington Redskins, he had just one offer and it was from South Carolina. Spurrier was 59 when he was hired and he said back then, "if you were almost 60 years old, people thought you were an old dude".

Well, the "old dude" would lead South Carolina to its greatest success with three consecutive 11-win seasons from 2011-2013.

Another inductee is Robert Porcher, the former South Carolina State All-American who was a first round draft pick of the Detroi Lions. He played in the NFL from 1992-2003 and spent his entire career in the Motor City.

Other inductees included former Clemson great Charlie Waters and legendary coach Art Baker.

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris was presented with the "South Carolina Heisman", the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy.