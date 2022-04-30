NFL greats enter the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame

The newest inductees into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame feature extensive NFL resumes.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The newest members of the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame were enshrined Friday night in Greenville and it features a strong Midlands contingent.

Spring Valley and Florida State product Peter Boulware was an oustanding linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, helping them win Super Bowl XXXV.

Dwayne Harper starred at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School before an All-American career at South Carolina State. He spent 12 years in the NFL and was the starting cornerback for the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Joining Boulware and Harper in the SCFHOF were Rick Sanford, Jeff Bostic and the late Chester McGlockton.

Sanford is a Rock Hill native who was an All-American defensive back at South Carolina. He was the 25th overall selection by the Patriots in the 1979 NFL Draft, becoming the first former Gamecock to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Bostic is a former All-ACC center at Clemson before he embarked on a 14-year NFL career. He was part of the legendary offensive line unit of the Washington Redskins known as "The Hogs". Not only did Bostic win three Super Bowls but he is the only center in NFL history to snap to three Super Bowl champion quarterbacks - Joe Theisman, Doug Williams and Mary Rypien.