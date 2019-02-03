The first game of the state championship finals at the Colonial Life Arena saw history made right out of the gate.

Mary WImberly scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds to lead Scott's Branch to a 63-49 win over High Point Academy in the Class A girls state championship. Wimberly added seven steals, five blocks and three assists.

Tonia Lawson added 14 and Cambria Parker chipped in with 11.

Chaniya Moore and Jazlynn Bowman each recorded 10 rebounds for the Eagles.

The win gave the Eagles their first state title in girls basketball.

Scott's Branch (23-3) forced 30 turnovers and outscored the Grizzlies by 15 in the fourth quarter.