On Monday, Tyrell Goodwin was named the MEAC defensive player of the week. The A.C. Flora graduate registered seven total tackles in the 24-10 win over Morgan State on Saturday. He was a force in the backfield, racking up four tackles for a loss of 22 yards and three sacks for a loss of 19 yards.

Goodwin is a senior who has continued to progress in his four years in Orangeburg. He has designs on playing in the NFL, but if the six-foot, 285-pound defensive tackle doesn't achieve that goal, he might follow in the footsteps of Buddy Pough. A physical education major, Goodwin says he might go into coaching after graduation. Growing up in an area that he calls "the gutter", Goodwin hopes he can be an inspiration to others that want to pursue a dream.

In the meantime, he will try to help the Bulldogs in their game tomorrow with Bethune-Cookman. The Bulldogs are very much in the thick of the MEAC race and a win in Daytona Beach would be a giant step towards locking down a spot in the Celebration Bowl.