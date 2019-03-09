As a former high school coach in Columbia who went on to serve as the running backs coach at USC under Lou Holtz, Buddy Pough has colleagues all over the country. His 18 years as the head football coach at South Carolina State has only increased his status as one of the most respected coaches in the business. The recent struggles of the program both financially and in the win column have been well documented. But after winning four of five games to close out 2018, Pough's status in Orangeburg went from shaky to semi-solid as he received a one year contract extension with the plan to discuss an extension in the near future.

Then Saturday happened.

It's no surprise that many people in Buddy's corner reached out to him after his team upset a Wofford team ranked as high as eighth in the country. After seeing how Buddy handled speculation concerning his future and then to see the coach score an upset win over a preseason favorite to win the Southern Conference, that only added to the magnitude of positive messages that came his way.

"I've got a phone call full of congrats from different places all over," Pough said.

"You know a lot of people are pulling for us, pulling for me and that's gratifying. You can pretty much bet that at this point that everybody knows that we've got this thing getting pretty close to Coach Jeffries' record. You're getting all kinds of things from people I haven't heard from in years. It's been a little bit of a, I guess, maybe fun kind of thing to hear from all the different people that I've heard from."

The win also resulted in two MEAC weekly awards for two Bulldog players. Senior offensive tackle Alex Taylor is the MEAC offensive lineman of the week, while linebacker B.J. Davis is the MEAC rookie of the week.