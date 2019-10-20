ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Corey Fields threw a pair of long, second-half touchdown passes and South Carolina State built a three-touchdown lead going into the fourth quarter and held on to beat Morgan State, 24-10 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference battle Saturday.

The win gave S.C. State head football coach Buddy Pough his 129th career win, the most ever in the program's history. He began the day tied with the legendary coach Willie Jeffries with 128.

Labron Morris' 3-yard run put SC State (4-2, 2-1) in front and Dillon Bredesen added a 31-yard field goal to make it 10-3 at halftime.

Fields hit Will Vereen with a 49-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and found Shaq Davis from 41-yards out to make it 24-3 with 11:27 to play.

Fields was 12-of-23 passing for 135 yards. Morris finished with 25 carries for 125 yards. A.C. Flora product and S.C. State defensive lineman Tyrell Goodwin had seven tackles which included three sacks.

Morgan State (1-6, 1-3) lost five yards on 32 carries and fumbled three times.

After time expired, Pough received a brief ride on the shoulders of his players before a special presentation took place on the field with Jeffries officially congratulating one of his former Bulldog players for breaking the record.

This was Homecoming for S.C. State but the rainy weather forced the cancellation of the parade and kickoff was moved up to 10:30 a.m. in an effort to get the game in before the inclement weather arrived.