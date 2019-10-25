Senior forward Damani Applewhite was named to the Preseason All-MEAC First Team, while South Carolina State was picked to finished fifth in the preseason poll voted on by the coaches and sports information directors the league announced.



The Bulldogs return veteran team with nine letterwinners from last year's roster.



"We don't put much stock on predicted order of finish, it is all about the journey of the season," said SC State head coach Murray Garvin.

"Everyone is 0-0 right now. I said this earlier and I will say it again that barring injuries, I really like our chances come March. Our focus right now is to get better every day, and keep growing as a basketball team. Our toughest opponent is in the mirror."



Applewhite (6-8, 200, Forward) a native of Fayetteville, NC led South Carolina State in scoring last season with 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, while earning All-MEAC Third Team honors.



"Damani has risen from a freshman where he averaged 1.7 points per

contest, "noted Garvin.

"This is a credit to his work ethic and the development

implemented by our coaching staff, strength and conditioning staff and the nurturing environment here at SC State. I do know that Applewhite is proud of his personal accomplishments but is mainly focused on leading us to a MEAC Championship."



Defending MEAC Champion NC Central was picked to win league title, followed by Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T State, South Carolina State, Howard Coppin State, Morgan State, Florida A&M, Delaware State and Maryland Eastern Shore.