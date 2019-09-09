For the second straight week, South Carolina State senior Alex Taylor is the MEAC offensive lineman of the week. Taylor graded out at 95 percent and spearheaded a Bulldog squad that amassed over 390 yards of total offense. He didn’t yield any sacks and recorded five pancake blocks and no penalties in the Bulldogs’ 34-0 win over Lane College.

South Carolina State’s Roderick Perry was named Defensive Player of the Week while, kicker Dillon Bredesen picked up Specialist of the Week honors respectively.

On Saturday, Perry recorded five total tackles with three tackles for a loss of 13 yards and a sack for nine yards.

Bredesen connected on field goals of 27 and 23 yards for the Bulldogs. He had seven kickoffs for 372 total yards, averaging 53.1 yards per kick in the win over Lane College.