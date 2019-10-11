ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Corey Fields threw for 333 yards and a school record seven touchdowns Saturday as South Carolina State scored on its opening drive and added five more before halftime to defeat Howard 62-21.

SC State (6-3, 4-2) rebounded from a two-point loss at North Carolina A&T that likely derailed hopes for a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship.

Senior De'Montrez Burroughs was a favorite target of Fields', catching seven passes for 140 yards and a school record five touchdowns. Shaquan Davis added 113 yards on five catches with a pair of scores.