Columbia native Tyrell Goodwin is the MEAC Defensive Player of the Week.

The A.C. Flora graduate led the Bulldogs with seven total tackles. He was a disruptive force in the backfield with four tackles for loss and three sacks. He also recovered a fumble. Goodwin is a senior defensive lineman who played at A.C. Flora under current Byrnes head coach Reggie Shaw.

Also, S.C. State's Bobby Taylor is the MEAC offensive lineman of the week.

Those two players had big roles in the Bulldogs' 24-10 win over Morgan State which gave head coach Buddy Pough a school record 129th career victory.