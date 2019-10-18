It will be breakfast with Buddy Ball.

With heavy rains and wind expected to roll through the Midlands as part of Tropical Storm Nestor, South Carolina State has moved Saturday's kickoff time with Morgan State from 1:30 p.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The S.C. State Homecoming Parade has been cancelled although the indoor Homecoming events scheduled for the weekend will take place.

The storm is forecast to pass over the panhandle of Florida and into the southeast Friday night and into Saturday.

“The well-being and safety of our student-athletes, athletic staff and fans is of utmost importance,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas said. “I appreciate both Morgan State University and South Carolina State University for their willingness to adjust their schedules in the face of potentially dangerous conditions.”