Bulldog football season tickets now on sale

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University (SCSU) football ticket memberships for the 2021 regular season are now on sale.

The Bulldogs kick off their 11 game season on the road against Alabama A&M September 4th.

The Bulldogs' journey to the MEAC Championship kicks off Saturday, October 2nd, against Bethune Cookman with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. Highlights of the game will feature 2021 SC State Hall of Fame inductees.

“We are so excited to welcome the community back to Oliver C. Dawson Stadium this fall,” said Athletic Director Stacy Danley. “The support of our fans continues to drive our game day experience and support our student-athletes. We look forward to seeing a full crowd this fall.”

2021 season ticket prices are $150 for reserved seats. State Club Memberships are also available online.

Bulldog renewal season ticket holders can now access accounts online through their My Bulldog Account. Season ticket holders that elected to roll over credits from the 2020 season will see that credit reflected on their online invoice. The renewal deadline for 2021 football season tickets is Friday, July 30th.

How to access your account:

If you have not linked your account with an activation, please you can contact the ticket office 803-536-8579.

Single game tickets will go on sale August 1st, 2021.