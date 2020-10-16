SEC reportedly fines Tennessee, two other schools, for not following COVID-19 protocols

Officials said fines are mostly connected to sideline mask-wearing from coaches, support staff members and other workers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The SEC fined Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas A&M for not following COVID-19 protocols, according to Sports Illustrated.

Reports said that Commissioner Greg Sankey sent letters to schools warning them of a $100,000 reduction in conference revenue for not following the SEC's guidelines. Fines are mostly connected with sideline mask-wearing from coaches, staff members and other workers, according to officials.

The SEC said face coverings needed to be worn over people's mouths and noses in order for people to move throughout stadiums. In its guidelines, the conference said that stadium workers and athletics staff should wear face coverings at all times.

The Vols lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens last Saturday but won against the Missouri Tigers the week before that, in Neyland Stadium. Their first game of the season was on Sept. 26 against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.