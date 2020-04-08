SEC approves new preseason practice schedule

With a newly announced shortened season comes a modified preseason schedule for SEC football teams.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With a shortened season cut to 10 conference games due to COVID-19 concerns, SEC football will have a later than usual start time for preseason practices.

The Southeastern Conference released a new preseason schedule that will push the start of fall camp back to August 17. The Gamecocks were set to begin preseason drills on August 7 but instead that is the start of a 10-day period where teams will be allowed 14 hours a week designated for stength and conditioning, meetings and walk-throughs.

On August 17, teams can begin practicing 20 hours a week with a five-day period for the players to get acclimated. There will be two days in helmets, two days in shells (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts) and the fifth day is when the team can go full pads.

Schools will be required to provide the players a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season. The season opener is scheduled for September 26.

The Gamecocks are currently in the midsts of OTA workouts which model the NFL version.

