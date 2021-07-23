South Carolina is picked to finish sixth in the SEC East

HOOVER, Alabama — As expected, South Carolina did not receive a lot of love from SEC Media Days attendees.
The Gamecocks have been picked to finish sixth in the Eastern Division, athough they did receive one vote to win the SEC Championship.
Georgia was the clear cut favorite to win the SEC Eastern Division with Alabama likewise in the Western Division. The Crimson Tide is the choice to win another SEC Championship.
SEC Preseason Media Poll
First place votes in ()
SEC EAST
Georgia (124)
Florida (7)
Kentucky (2)
Missouri
Tennessee
South Carolina (1)
Vanderbilt
SEC WEST
Alabama (130)
Texas A&M (1)
LSU (1)
Ole Miss (1)
Auburn
Arkansas (1)
Mississippi State
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama (84)
Georgia (45)
Ole Miss (1)
Texas A&M (1)
Florida (1)
Kentucky (1)
South Carolina (1)