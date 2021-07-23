South Carolina is picked to finish sixth in the SEC East

Head coach Shane Beamer made a splash at SEC Media Days but it did not translate into votes in the preseason media poll.

HOOVER, Alabama — As expected, South Carolina did not receive a lot of love from SEC Media Days attendees.

The Gamecocks have been picked to finish sixth in the Eastern Division, athough they did receive one vote to win the SEC Championship.

Georgia was the clear cut favorite to win the SEC Eastern Division with Alabama likewise in the Western Division. The Crimson Tide is the choice to win another SEC Championship.

SEC Preseason Media Poll

First place votes in ()

SEC EAST

Georgia (124)

Florida (7)

Kentucky (2)

Missouri

Tennessee

South Carolina (1)

Vanderbilt

SEC WEST

Alabama (130)

Texas A&M (1)

LSU (1)

Ole Miss (1)

Auburn

Arkansas (1)

Mississippi State

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama (84)

Georgia (45)

Ole Miss (1)

Texas A&M (1)

Florida (1)

Kentucky (1)