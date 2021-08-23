Jordan Rhodes lands in Oxford

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes has his landing spot and it's in Oxford.
Rhodes has officially transferred to Ole Miss where he will be immediately eligible to play for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.
He played in 20 games for South Carolina, making 10 starts in 2019 at left guard. He chose to opt out of the 2020 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only to rejoin the program in September.
Rhodes entered the transfer portal on August 13.
Former South Carolina Director of Player Personnel Matt Lindsay is in his first season as the General Manager of the Ole Miss football program. Lindsay's duties include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Ole Miss football office, which includes administrative duties with player personnel, recruiting, staffing, performance analytics, academic support and other areas.