Jordan Rhodes lands in Oxford

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes has his landing spot and it's in Oxford.

Rhodes has officially transferred to Ole Miss where he will be immediately eligible to play for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

He played in 20 games for South Carolina, making 10 starts in 2019 at left guard. He chose to opt out of the 2020 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only to rejoin the program in September.

Rhodes entered the transfer portal on August 13.