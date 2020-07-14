SEC athletics directors hold a Monday meeting with the commissioner

All 14 athletics directors from the SEC were part of an in-person meeting with Greg Sankey.

The work week for all 14 SEC athletics directors began Monday with a trip to Birmingham for a meeting at the league headquarters with commissioner Greg Sankey.

This marked the first in-person meeting with the ADs since the SEC Tournament prior to the athletics shutdown due to COVID-19.

Even though the PAC-12 and Big Ten have already announced a conference-only schedule for fall sports, the SEC ready to make such an announcement. Like the ACC, the SEC has a late July timetable for an announcement.

“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” Sankey said in a statement.

“In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”