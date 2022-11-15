Senior Night for the Gamecocks is Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twenty players are expected to take part in Senior Day ceremonies prior to Saturday night's kickoff with Tennessee.
Among that group is Zacch Pickens who came to USC after a stellar career on the defensive line at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson. Pickens was also used as a running back for that program which lost to Dutch Fork in the 2018 5A state championship.
Pickens is wrapping up his fourth season at Carolina and it could have been just three in Columbia but he wanted to return and boost his draft stock which Pickens has done by giving NFL scouts more film of him for them to digest.
Other seniors who are expected to make their solo run across the field are Nate Adkins, Matt Bailey, Christian BealSmith, Jalen Brooks, Wyatt Campbell, Eric Douglas, Sherrod Greene, Jovaughn Gwyn, Brad Johnson, Dakereon Joyner, Hank Manos, Devonni Reed, Darius Rush, Rick Sandidge, Austin Stogner, Chad Terrell, Josh Vann, M.J. Webb and Dylan Wonnum.