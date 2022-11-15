Senior Night for the Gamecocks is Saturday

The final home game of the 2022 season is this Saturday and a large group will take part in pre-game ceremonies as they make one final run out of the tunnel.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twenty players are expected to take part in Senior Day ceremonies prior to Saturday night's kickoff with Tennessee.

Among that group is Zacch Pickens who came to USC after a stellar career on the defensive line at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson. Pickens was also used as a running back for that program which lost to Dutch Fork in the 2018 5A state championship.

Pickens is wrapping up his fourth season at Carolina and it could have been just three in Columbia but he wanted to return and boost his draft stock which Pickens has done by giving NFL scouts more film of him for them to digest.