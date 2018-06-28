A few weeks ago, former Clemson slugger Seth Beer recorded his first hit as a professional - it was a home run in his debut with the Tri-City ValleyCats who are based in Troy, New York.



Beer did not last long with that team as he has been promoted from short-season A-ball to the Class A team for Houston - the Quad Cities River Bandits who are from Davenport, Iowa.

In his first 11 games, the Astros' first round draft pick had four home runs, seven runs batted in and a 293 batting average with a slugging percentage of .659.

© 2018 WLTX