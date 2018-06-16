So what's the price of beer in Houston? A little more than $2 million.

That's what former Clemson outfielder and Houston Astros first round pick Seth Beer signed for this week — $2.25 million, according to MLB.com's Jim Callis. Beer signed his first professional contract Tuesday in Houston before heading up to Troy, NY to join the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Houston's Short-Season A affiliate wasted no time inserting Beer into the starting lineup, hitting him in the two-hole and playing him in left field.

Beer flied out in his first at-bat and reached on an error in his second. He squared up the first pitch he saw in his third at-bat of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, leaving his new yard for a two-run home run — the first hit of his career.

"I was just super happy and excited," Beer said after the game.

"Put a good swing on that ball to left field. There was a white banner back there so I didn't know — I thought he caught it. The first two I just missed, and I said, 'Knowing my luck, he's going to make a great play on this'. Then I look over and see (Jeremy) Pena rounding third, so I was like, 'oh, I guess it went out.'

Beer later walked, then doubled to finish his night 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and three runs scored.

© Anderson Independent-Mail