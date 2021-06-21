Seventh Woods is on the move

The former Hammond Standout and USC transfer committed to Morgan State University on Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seventh Woods will finish out his college career in the DMV.

The former Hammond standout and Gamecock transfer announced via Instagram Monday that he has committed to Morgan State University to finish out his college career.

"I'm ready, more ready than ever." Woods said in the post Monday.

Gamecock transfer and @HammondSports alum Seventh Woods has committed to @MorganStBears to finish out his college career. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/F2IpNKaFz3 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) June 21, 2021

Woods transferred to USC prior to the 2019-20 season after playing three season and winning a National Title at North Carolina.

After sitting out a season due to NCAA transfer rules, Woods became a starting point guard for Frank Martin and Carolina in 2021, averaging 5.4 points in 18 games of action. He tore his groin in the final game of the regular season at Kentucky.

After he and Martin met in May, Woods decided to enter his name in the portal.