Several Gamecock football players take kids Christmas shopping

Four members of the Gamecock football team spent their Mondays going Christmas shopping with kids from the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation department.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are right in the middle of the Season of Giving and on Monday, several Gamecock Football players gave back to the youth.

Defensive Back Darius Rush, Wide Receivers EJ Jenkins and Xavier Legette, and Tight End Jaheim Bell took kids from the City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department on a Christmas Shopping Spree.

Each child had a chance to shop for toys, clothes and video games.

The event was created by Garnet Trust and was funded by Firehouse Subs.

The players told News19 that it felt great to put smiles on kids faces during the holidays.

"Having a chance to give back during the holidays is always a great feeling." Rush said following the shopping spree.