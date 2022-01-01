Seymour is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for a fourth time

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this year's finalists and Lower Richland graduate Richard Seymour has reached this stage of the voting for a fourth consecutive year.
A former All American for the Georgia Bulldogs, Seymour was the sixth overall selection in the 2001 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots where he spent the first eight years of his NFL career. Seymour won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before being traded to the Raiders where he would play four more seasons before retiring. He made two Pro Bowls while wearing the silver and black colors.