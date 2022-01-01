x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Seymour is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for a fourth time

The Lower Richland graduate who was an All-American at Georgia spent 12 years in the NFL where he won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.
Credit: AP
Former NFL player Richard Seymour announces that the New England Patriots selects Alabama’s Cyrus Jones as the 60th pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Friday, April 29, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this year's finalists and Lower Richland graduate Richard Seymour has reached this stage of the voting for a fourth consecutive year.

A former All American for the Georgia Bulldogs, Seymour was the sixth overall selection in the 2001 NFL Draft  by the New England Patriots where he spent the first eight years of his NFL career. Seymour won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before being traded to the Raiders where he would play four more seasons before retiring. He made two Pro Bowls while wearing the silver and black colors. 

In Other News

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2021