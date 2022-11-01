Shane Beamer continues to dig for gold in the transfer portal

Beamer and the Gamecocks landed three commitments out of the portal on Monday. Gamecock Central reporter Wes Mitchell joined us to help break it all down.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's only Tuesday, but it has already been a busy and productive week for Shane Beamer and the Gamecock coaching staff.

On Monday, the Gamecocks landed three commitments from players in the transfer portal.

The first commitment came from Safety Devonni Reed out of Central Michigan.

Reed was a two-time Mid-American Conference selection and he will help the Gamecocks reload at a position that saw the departure of Jaylan Foster in the off season.

Thank you lord ! Let’s rock 🐔🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/kw6CwVECmw — Devonni Reed (@D5REED) January 10, 2022

The next commitment came from James Madison University Wide Receiver Antwane Wells Jr.

Last season, Wells set program single season records for receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns.

It’s up and it’s stuck let’s work !!! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/dcqLUknwi0 — Antwane Wells (@_Awells13) January 10, 2022

The final commitment came from Running Back Christian Beal-Smith out of Wake Forest.

During his four seasons in Winston-Salem, Smith ran for just over 1800 yards and 14 touchdowns.