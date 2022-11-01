Shane Beamer continues to dig for gold in the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's only Tuesday, but it has already been a busy and productive week for Shane Beamer and the Gamecock coaching staff.
On Monday, the Gamecocks landed three commitments from players in the transfer portal.
The first commitment came from Safety Devonni Reed out of Central Michigan.
Reed was a two-time Mid-American Conference selection and he will help the Gamecocks reload at a position that saw the departure of Jaylan Foster in the off season.
The next commitment came from James Madison University Wide Receiver Antwane Wells Jr.
Last season, Wells set program single season records for receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns.
The final commitment came from Running Back Christian Beal-Smith out of Wake Forest.
During his four seasons in Winston-Salem, Smith ran for just over 1800 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He'll be a big boost to the running back room following the departures of ZaQuandre White and Kevin Harris.