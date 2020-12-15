Beamer gets 5 year, $2.75 million deal to coach the Gamecocks

New South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer's contract was approved by the school's board of trustees Tuesday morning.

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has approved a five-year contract worth a total of $2.75 million annually for new South Carolina football Coach Shane Beamer.

The trustees approved the deal in a meeting Tuesday afternoon. It lasts until December 21, 2025.

A total of $1.1 million is the base salary with the rest coming from outside compensation from rights holders, such as apparel contracts and TV deals.

He does have a number of incentive clauses that if he met them all would earn him $1.45 million extra a year. Some of those provisions include $250,000 for winning the SEC title, $1 million for winning the national title, and $125,000 for being named national coach of the year.

There are also clauses if the school wanted to buyout his contract. If so, they'd have to pay him 65 percent of whatever amount is remaining. Beamer can also terminate the contract but would owe the school $7 million if he did it after the end of year one. The amount reduces at the end of every contract year.

Beamer is a little more than one week into his tenure at USC. He is currently in Norman for the final days of his job as the assistant head coach for the Oklahoma Sooners who face Iowa State Saturday for the Big 12 Championship. Beamer has been juggling those duties and his duties as the Gamecock head football coach. National signing day is Wednesday and on top of trying to get a recruiting class together, Beamer also has to finalize his staff.

Beamer was formally named the new coach back on December 6. Beamer is the son of legendary Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer, and was born in Charleston, South Carolina when his dad was an assistant coach at The Citadel in the late 70s.

Perhaps timed with Tuesday's contract agreement, the city of Charleston proclaimed the day, "Coach Shane Beamer Day."

Thanks @CityCharleston for this awesome honor !!!



Where I was born and one of my favorite places in the world



Excited to visit with you later today https://t.co/Mev14S4BRk — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) December 15, 2020

Beamer will be tasked with reviving a program that has suffered through two straight losing seasons, disappointing fans and boosters alike. Last month, the team fired Will Muschamp as coach with three games remaining on the season, with Tanner saying the decision to move in another direction came down to wins.

Back in 2007, Beamer was hired as an assistant for then coach Steve Spurrier. He became recruiting coordinator from 2009-2010. During his tenure, he helped bring in players such as Alshon Jeffrey, Melvin Ingram, Marcus Lattimore, and Connor Shaw--stars who would go on to lead the program to its first SEC Eastern Division title followed by three straight season of 11 wins, a program record.