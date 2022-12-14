On criticism of his hiring of Dowell Loggains, Beamer pushes back hard

On the eve of Gator Bowl practice, head football coach Shane Beamer delivered a fiery response to those fans who are not enamored with Dowell Loggains as an OC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has either heard about or read the comments concerning the addition of Dowell Loggains as the Gamecocks' new offensive coordinator.

On Wednesday, Beamer met the media to preview Gator Bowl practice and also talk about what Loggains brings to the table.

He did not waste the opportunity to deliver a passionate "state of the program" opening statement and yes, he had a message to anyone who is already throwing shade on Loggains and Beamer's hiring process.

“I’m not interested in winning the press conference, guys. I’m interested in hiring the best coach available for what we need as a program,” Beamer said.

“There are a lot of hot names last year in college football that got hired places. People who are not as aware of what’s going on in college football said, ‘Oh my god, that’s a home run hire by that school.’ Well, some of those schools are sitting home for Christmas right now ’cause they’re not in a bowl game with what they did.”

Loggains has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL and for the past two seasons, has been the tight ends coach at his alma mater of Arkansas.