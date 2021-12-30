WATCH: USC coach Shane Beamer gets mayo bath as reward for win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Victory is sweet, some say, But when it comes to the Duke's Mayo Bowl, that victory has a little twang mixed in.
South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer learned that first hand when he was given the customary bath of Duke's mayonnaise after his team earned a 38-21 win in the bowl game Thursday afternoon.
About 10 minutes after the game ended, Beamer was hustled into a room inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. He then sat down in a chair, and moments later, two Duke's Mayo representatives poured a water container full of the condiment on his head. (He was wearing a baseball cap, for what it's worth.)
There was about 4.5 gallons of mayo in the container, diluted with a little water, we're told.
The bowl, which has been sponsored by Duke's Mayo for the last two season, has made this a peculiar tradition. But it's not all just a mess: the winning school gets $10,000 which they can donate to the charity of their choice.