Shane Beamer gives update on Gamecocks QB situation

On Tuesday, Coach Beamer said that QB Luke Doty is progressing well from his injury, but his status for the opener is still in question.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On September 4th, the Gamecocks will kickoff the Shane Beamer era against Eastern Illinois at Williams Brice Stadium.

Who will be under center at Quarterback? Well that’s still a question.

Coach Beamer stated that QB Luke Doty, who sprained his foot back on August 13th, is now out of his cast and is progressing well. However, he is still listed as questionable for week one so there's still a competition between Transfer Jason Brown, true Freshman Colten Gauthier, and Grad Assistant turned QB Zeb Noland.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Beamer said that all three quarterbacks have shown improvement over the past week.

“You would love to go into next week where everyone knows who the Quarterback is, but all of our guys have gotten plenty of work with that first group and second group.” Beamer said.