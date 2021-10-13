Shane Beamer, Luke Doty, others reflect on the first half of the season

The Gamecocks are 3-3 through the first six games of the Shane Beamer era at Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been an up and down start to the Shane Beamer era of Gamecock football.

Last Saturday, Carolina fell 45-20 to Tennessee, which was the team's third loss in their last four games after starting the season 2-0.

Although they lost by 25 points, the Gamecocks outscored Tennessee 20-17 in the final three quarters.

That's something Beamer hopes the team can build on heading into the second half of their schedule.

"We're not happy that we're 3-3, but I'm not going to let one bad quarter against Tennessee define what the second half of this season is going to look like," Beamer said on Tuesday. "If we got a bunch of competitors you will see a team that will fight their butts of the rest of this season."