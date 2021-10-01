Shane Beamer officially names Marcus Satterfield Offensive Coordinator, Clayton White Defensive Coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The "Shane Train" is starting to fill back up.
On Sunday, Shane Beamer announced that he has hired Marcus Satterfield as Offensive Coordinator and QBs Coach, replacing Mike Bobo who left USC to take the same position at Auburn.
Satterfield comes to USC after spending last season as the Carolina Panthers Offensive Line Coach. Prior to that, he served as the Tight ends coach with the Chicago Bears in 2019 and the director of recruiting at Baylor in 2018.
Beamer also hired Clayton White as Defensive Coordinator Sunday.
White comes to Carolina after an impressive four years as the Defensive Coordinator at Western Kentucky.
With the Hilltoppers, White was a three-time Frank Broyles Award nominee for the nation's top assistant coach (2017, 2019 and 2020).
In 2020, the Hilltoppers ranked 28th in total defense, including eighth in the nation in passing defense, allowing just 177.3 yards per game though the air.