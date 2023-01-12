The basketball legend told his "NBA on TNT" crew that he would eat a frog if Georgia beat TCU.

DALLAS — Is it time for Shaq to add "The Big Frog" to his list of nicknames?

Ahead of Monday's national championship game, the basketball legend himself made a bet with his "NBA on TNT" co-host Ernie Johnson and was banking on TCU to beat Georgia.

If Georgia beat TCU, Shaq said he would eat a frog. And Johnson, a Georgia alum, easily took that bet.

So, guess what was for dinner on Thursday?

Shaq, as a "man of his word," paid off the bet in front of a national audience during his "NBA on TNT" broadcast.

The Big Fella is a man of his word 👀@SHAQ really ate frog legs to settle his bet with EJ 🐸 pic.twitter.com/jKCVYYaSyi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 13, 2023

The bet payoff began with Johnson donning a Georgia Bulldog football helmet and carrying the delectable frog dish over to Shaq at the "NBA on TNT" desk.

Of course, it wasn't a live frog. The dish was fried frog legs.

Immediately after placing the plate in front of Shaq, the big man began chowing down.

Dipping them in some type of unknown sauce, Shaq seemed to be enjoying the delicacy.

"I just want to let y'all know, these frog legs are good," Shaq said with a smile, along with some frog stuck in his teeth.

"You didn't think I was gonna do it, did you?" the big man asked his crew.