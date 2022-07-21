Shipley lands on the Doak Walker award watch list

Clemson running back Will Shipley enters his sophomore season with some preseason heat after a solid freshman season in 2021.

DALLAS — The PwC SMU Athletic Forum released the preseason candidates for the 2022 Doak Walker Award. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back and Clemson's Will Shipley is one of 73 candidates on the watch list.

As a freshman, Shipley burst onto the scene and with 739 yards and 11 touchdowns. He recorded the second most touchdowns by a Clemson true freshman since the NCAA instituted permanent freshmen eligibility in 1972. Current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne had 13 as a freshman in 2017.

in his 10 starts, Shipley also caught 16 passes for 116 yards, averaged 27.1 yards on 14 kickoff returns and he even threw a two-yard touchdown pass against Wake Forest.