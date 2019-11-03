Two days after playing what could be his final home game, South Carolina senior Chris Silva has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week after averaging 23 points and 13.5 rebounds in two wins last week.

The award is the first weekly honor of Silva's career.



Silva posted his 10th and 11th double-doubles of the season in wins at Texas A&M and vs. Georgia last week. He hit a career high four 3-pointers in Tuesday's road win at Texas A&M and pulled down a career high 17 rebounds vs. the Aggies. He was also an efficient 8-of-9 from the field in the win.

On Senior Day against Georgia, Silva recorded a game high 24 points, while also grabbing 10 rebounds. He was 11-of-16 at the foul line, his fifth game of the season with 10+ makes at the stripe, vs. the Bulldogs, and also matched a career high with three steals.

The wins last week locked in the Gamecocks as the No. 4 seed in this week's SEC Tournament in Nashville. Carolina has now had double-figure SEC victories in three of Silva's four seasons, posting 11+ wins all three times (11 in 2016, 12 in 2017, 11 in 2019) while also securing a double-bye in the SEC Tournament in those years, as well.