Sixth Annual We Ball 4 Destin 7-on-7 tournament takes place in Sumter

The annual tournament is held by Sumter native and former NFL Defensive back Mariel Cooper, in honor of his brother Destin, who passed away in 2015.

SUMTER, S.C. — It was a day of fun and love in the Gamecock city Saturday as the sixth annual “Do It Big” We Ball 4 Destin 7-on-7 tournament was held at Patriot Park.

The tournament is held every year by Sumter native, Former NFL and South Carolina State Defensive Back Mariel Cooper, in honor of his brother Destin, who tragically passed away in 2015.



Dozens came out to the event and the tournament included former and current athletes from schools in Sumter County.



This year's We Ball 4 Destin scholarship was presented to Sumter grad Marcus Lane.



The former Sumter high standout is set to take his talents to Denison University in Ohio.