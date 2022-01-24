One local coach is making it free for players

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One local coach has found a way to make soccer a free sport for those who are underrepresented players who can not afford the high cost of the sport. Owner and Head Coach of The River City Football Club created the team and said "this field is their release to get away from it all,".

Jordan said "we want to be out here to be an avenue for them, to feel like they can do everything they want to do,". This group will allow the kids who might not be able to play for a team due to payments to come out, play, and get leadership,

Jordan added, "Soccer is very expensive to play and there are a lot of talented kids who cannot afford to play this game, from ages fourteen to sixteen that is when it goes from rec prices to very expensive prices,". What makes this team special is Jordan is flipping the cost with his assistant coach and one other sponsor, which can allow all of the kids to play for free.

Student, Esteban Ramos who is currently trying out for the team was thankful to find out there are no financial obligations. Ramos added, "it's just beautiful to come out here and play with a bunch of people you don't know and that you've never seen in your life,".

Not only are all costs covered, but Jordan wants to make sure that each student whatever their goal is whether it's to go pro, play in college or just get better at the sport is going to do the best he can to get them there.

Ramos added it's always nice to have a coach or someone from outside of your family who is supporting you and cheering you on. Adding Jordan and his assistant coach know how to guide them all in the right place and he is beyond thankful for that.

There are still spots open on the team, anyone wanting to try out still can on Saturday, January 29th from Noon until 3 p.m.