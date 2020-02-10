Gamecock soccer falls to Clemson 3-0

Playing in their season opener, the Tigers posted two first-half goals and never looked back as the Gamecocks dropped their second-straight on the season and seventh-straight in the series.



The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) couldn't find the back of the net during the 90-minute contest. Clemson (1-0, 0-0 ACC) held a 26-8 advantage on shots.



Clemson took advantage of a fast-paced first half, as it jumped out to a 13-2 advantage in shots through the first 45 minutes of play. The visitors would finish the match with a 3-1 advantage in corners while Carolina posted nine saves.



South Carolina finished with 12 fouls in contrast to the 10 Clemson penalties.



Carolina returns to action on Oct. 10 for its first road match of the fall, at Mercer, with a 6:00 PM kick from Macon, Ga.