Columbia College men's soccer falls in inaugural match

Columbia College dropped its Inaugural men's soccer match, falling to Converse University, 5-0, in a Friday night matchup in Spartanburg, SC.

It was the Inaugural match for both teams who began offering men’s soccer this fall.

The Koalas were outshot by the Valkyries 33-3 (17-2 shots on goal).

The bright spot for Columbia College was goalkeeper Miguel Rivas-Giraldo, who finished the match with 12 saves against the 17 shots on goal for a 71 save percentage.