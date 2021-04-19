Clemson women's soccer team earns a 1st round bye in the NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson women’s soccer team earned its seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament selection after receiving a 14-seed during Monday afternoon’s selection show. It is the 21st all-time appearance for the program playing in its 27th season.
With the 14-seed, the Tigers have received a first round bye and will instead face the winner of the Rutgers (8-3-3) and Southeastern La. (8-2-4) match in the second round. The match between the Scarlet Knights and Lions is set to kickoff on April 27 at 7 p.m. with the winner taking on the Tigers on April 30 at 7 p.m.
The Tigers finished the regular season with a 12-4-0 overall record while going 5-3 within conference play. With competition being split between both the fall and spring, Clemson recorded its first perfect home record in program history, going 7-0-0 on the year and clinching the perfect home season with an overtime win over Alabama.
In addition to the success at Historic Riggs Field, the Tigers earned a perfect spring portion of the season which was highlighted by six wins, three of those being on the road including the second consecutive win over South Carolina, who carried the nation’s 11th ranking at the time of the match.