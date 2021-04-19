Clemson women's soccer team earns a 1st round bye in the NCAA Tournament

The Tigers are currently ranked sixth in the country and will be a 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson women’s soccer team earned its seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament selection after receiving a 14-seed during Monday afternoon’s selection show. It is the 21st all-time appearance for the program playing in its 27th season.

With the 14-seed, the Tigers have received a first round bye and will instead face the winner of the Rutgers (8-3-3) and Southeastern La. (8-2-4) match in the second round. The match between the Scarlet Knights and Lions is set to kickoff on April 27 at 7 p.m. with the winner taking on the Tigers on April 30 at 7 p.m.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 12-4-0 overall record while going 5-3 within conference play. With competition being split between both the fall and spring, Clemson recorded its first perfect home record in program history, going 7-0-0 on the year and clinching the perfect home season with an overtime win over Alabama.