From the Midlands to Major League Soccer

Former Brookland-Cayce and College of Charleston standout Troy Lesesne is in his first season as an assistant on the MLS level.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Troy Lesesne's career in soccer took a dramatic turn in January when he was hired as an assistant coach for the New York Red Bulls of MLS.

A former Gatorade Player of the Year, Lesesne is a product of Brookland-Cayce High School and later the College of Charleston where he was an All-American. His coaching career began at that same school where he spent 10 years as a Cougar assistant.

After a few years in the United Soccer League which included a three-year stint as the first head coach and technical director for the New Mexico United, he stepped down from that position in November. A few months later, he was hired by the Red Bulls.