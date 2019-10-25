No. 8 South Carolina women's soccer (12-1-2, 6-0-2) dominated Ole Miss (8-5-3, 2-3-3 SEC) 2-0 on Senior Night to remain undefeated in the SEC. Senior Elexa Bahr picked up the game-winning goal while the senior defensive group of Mikayla Krzeczowski, Rebecca Koch, Tatumn Milazzo and Grace Fisk



The win puts the Gamecocks in sole possession of first place in the East Division of the latest SEC standings after Florida dropped its match to Tennessee. The Gamecocks remain just one point behind Arkansas in the overall conference standings.



Bahr's goal came in the 15th minute, her fifth of the season. The native of Buford, Ga., Bahr redirected a ball with her right foot after a rolling pass from junior Lauren Chang to beat the Ole Miss goalkeeper. Bahr's goal is the 17th of her career, with Carolina moving to 17-0-0 when she scores a goal in her career.

With the shutout, the Gamecocks now have 10 this season. For Krzeczowski, she adds yet another to her fantastic career, putting her at 43 and in a tie for the 14th most in NCAA women's soccer history. It also adds on to her current SEC and program records.

For the senior class, the win is No. 41 during their almost four seasons in Columbia and the SEC victory is No. 32, both good enough for a tie for most wins by any senior class in program history with the 2018 class.