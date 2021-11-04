Clemson women's soccer team defeats South Carolina 2-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman Megan Bornkamp scored a pair of second-half goals as the eighth-ranked Clemson defeated 11th-ranked South Carolina 2-1 Saturday night at Stone Stadium.
Both of Bornkamp's goals came in the final 20 minutes of action and both were headers. Her first goal was on a rebound that came off the crossbar in the 71st minute with the second coming off of a Clemson corner kick.
Corinna Zullo scored the Gamecocks' lone goal in the first half after a through ball from fellow Catherine Barry.
Both goalkeepers made plenty of stops to keep the scoring low. Gamecock goalkeeper Heather Hinz finished the match with six saves, tying her career high.