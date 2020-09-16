Gamecock women's soccer team picked to finish second in the SEC

A modified 2020 schedule kicks off Sunday as South Carolina travels to Georgia.

The South Carolina women's soccer team has been picked to finish second in the SEC, according to the preseason coaches' poll.

This is the second straight year the Gamecocks have been projected to finish in second and is tied for the highest projection since divisions were eliminated after the 2013 season.

Arkansas the choice to win the SEC. The Gamecocks are followed by Texas A&M, who the Gamecocks do not face in 2020, Vanderbilt and Florida to round out the preseason top five.