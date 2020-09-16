Gamecock women's soccer team picked to finish second in the SEC

The South Carolina women's soccer team has been picked to finish second in the SEC, according to the preseason coaches' poll.
This is the second straight year the Gamecocks have been projected to finish in second and is tied for the highest projection since divisions were eliminated after the 2013 season.
Arkansas the choice to win the SEC. The Gamecocks are followed by Texas A&M, who the Gamecocks do not face in 2020, Vanderbilt and Florida to round out the preseason top five.
Carolina will play four of the top five team in the SEC preseason coaches' poll in 2020. The Gamecocks will match up with Vanderbilt on Oct. 11, Arkansas on Oct. 16 and Florida on Oct. 25.
In total the Gamecocks will play eight SEC matches during the 2020 campaign, with every East Division opponent on the schedule along with two crossover matches with the West Division (Arkansas and Mississippi State).