Cardinal Newman captures another state championship

In the last four years, three state titles have been on the line and Cardinal Newman has captured all three. The latest coming Saturday in a 3-0 win over Hammond.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Adam Trimmier scored two goals as Cardinal Newman defeated Hammond 3-0 to win the SCISA Class AAA state championship which was held on the Cardinals' home field.

Trimmer opened the scoring in the eighth minute and Cardinal Newman would take that 1-0 into halftime.

Trimmier opened the scoring in the 48th minute to put the Cardinals up 2-0.

Connor Grassinger would give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead in the 55th minute as his shot deflected off a Hammond defender into the corner.

This marked the eighth state championship for head coach Will Eudy and the third in the last four years although the one year they didn't win was in 2020 when COVID canceled all sports.

So technically, when a SCISA state title has been on the line, the Cardinals have won the last three (2019, 2021, 2022).