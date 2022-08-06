Charlotte FC hosting esports tournament in July

The black and blue want to see who can kick it on FIFA, and there's plenty of prices involved.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ready, player one? Charlotte FC wants to see you bring your A-game in the first-ever FIFA/Esports Tournament for a chance to haul home some prizes.

The games begin July 11 with a virtual first round, then an in-person second round on July 23 at Carolina Esports Hub. It all leads up to the finals at Bank of America Stadium before Charlotte FC faces Chicago Fire FC on August 6.

The winners will score a cash prize, a special signed Charlotte FC jersey, team-branded gaming controllers, the title of 2022 Charlotte FC Esports Tournament Champion, and more.

The general gameplay format follows the Swiss Format with online head-to-head matches. There are two brackets for both PlayStation and Xbox players in their own brackets. Each half per match lasts six minutes with none ending in a draw. Extra time and penalty kicks, however, will be used if needed.

Registration is online now and starts at $35, with pricing varying by seating options for the August 6 match. Entry gets you into the virtual qualifiers, an invitation to the team's watch party at Carolina Esports Hub on July 23 with two drink tickets and early entrance to watch the Esports Championship hosted shortly before the Charlotte FC match. If the competitor qualifies for the championship at Bank of America Stadium, entry will already be included.