Charlotte FC releases its preseason schedule for 2023 MLS season

The team left for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday, Jan. 9 to begin a 12-day training camp.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC announced Tuesday the Club’s preseason plans for the 2023 Major League Soccer season, which include stops in Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, and at the Coachella Valley Invitational before finishing the final phase of preseason in-market.



The team left for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday, Jan. 9 to begin a 12-day training camp. The team said this first phase of preseason will conclude with a closed-door friendly match against expansion side St. Louis City SC on Saturday, Jan. 21.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.



The Club will then travel to California on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the second phase of the training camp. This phase begins with a three-day stint at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California and ends with a closed-door friendly against LA Galaxy on Friday, Jan. 27.



Charlotte FC’s next stop in California will be a seven-day stint in Indio, California, where the Club will participate in the Coachella Valley Invitational. CLTFC will kick off the preseason tournament’s first two games, first against DC United on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and then against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.